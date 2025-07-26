Orange County celebrates 35 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act today, a landmark civil rights legislation that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted to outlaw discrimination in employment, services, and public spaces for those living with a disability.

It includes provisions requiring employers and businesses to make reasonable accommodations for the disabled.

“All individuals need to enjoy life, work, play—and without having these things in place—people are still being discriminated against,” said Nicola Norton, ADA Program Manager.

Similar celebrations are underway in other Florida communities and across the country, highlighting the ongoing impact and importance of the ADA in promoting accessibility and equality.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group