Orange County breaks ground on new affordable housing community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County broke ground Tuesday on the Ivey Flats, a new affordable housing community located on South Ivey Lane in Orlando.

The project will provide 137 apartments for lower-income residents and is backed by more than $2 million from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Ivey Flats aims to address the growing need for affordable housing in the area by offering new living spaces for those with lower incomes.

Officials said the funding from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund underscores the county’s commitment to expanding housing options for its residents.

