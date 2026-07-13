‘Operation Silver Spur’ results in 126 arrests of non-compliant sex offenders

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marhsall’s Office for the Middle District of Florida held a joint press conference on Monday announcing, ‘Operation Silver Spur’.

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The sting focused on sexual offenders in Osceola County who were found to be non-compliant with the registration of their information with state statutes between June 1st and June 30th. That includes updated addresses, phone numbers, and social media accounts.

Operation Silver Spur 126 sexual offenders arrested under 'Operation Silver Spur' in June in Osceola County, sheriff announced on Monday (Osceola County Sheriff)

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon was joined at the press conference by U.S. Marshall for the Middle District of Florida William Berger and Lt. Governor Jay Collins among others. During the press conference Sheriff Blackmon announced that 126 offenders had been arrested for violations.

READ: 4-year-old shoots, kills 2-year-old with found gun in Osceola County, deputies say

During that press conference, Sheriff Blackmon referenced the current number of sexual offenders living in the county saying, “Osceola County, sadly, is home to 667 registered sexual offenders and predators.” Adding, “Protecting our community requires constant vigilance...”

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