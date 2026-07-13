2-year-old boy dies after shooting in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy from Georgia has died after being shot in Osceola County on Sunday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before 4 p.m. Sunday to the 2600 block of Scrapbook Street after receiving a 911 call about a shooting involving a young child.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives remained at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

Sheriff Chris Blackmon is expected to address the shooting following an 11 a.m. news conference regarding a separate operation.

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