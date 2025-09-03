Only on 9: Family of 16-year-old girl demands answers after police encounter in downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a 16-year-old girl is demanding answers from the Orlando Police Department after a video surfaced showing her being tackled by officers and, moments later, another officer appearing to deploy pepper spray during a chaotic downtown scene.

The incident happened early Monday morning near the corner of Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue.

Treasure Gray, 16, says she was leaving downtown with her 22-year-old sister when the situation unfolded.

In a video shared with Channel 9, Gray can be seen being taken to the ground by an officer. “There was a crowd of people because everyone was getting ready to leave,” Treasure told Channel 9. “Next thing I see, I was getting slammed on the floor, me and my sister.”

Treasure has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. But she and her family say she never attacked anyone and was confused and scared during the incident. “They sprayed the crowd with mace,” she said. “I started kicking because it was getting in my eyes. That’s when the officer forced himself on my leg.”

Treasure’s father, Antavious Gray, says his daughters were trying to head home with family after a night out. “It was 3 in the morning, and she’s 16. What was she doing Downtown,” Channel 9’s Geovany Dias asked the father. “They were hanging out with their big sister, sister-in-law and cousin,” he said. “My 22-year-old daughter, who was with them, asked the officers, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing that to my sisters?’ They told her they didn’t have to explain anything.”

Another video taken by bystander James Lake shows police shouting at people to get back and clear the roadway.

In the video, a person appears to comply with the officer’s orders, only to be hit with pepper spray seconds later.

“We are cooperating,” someone can be heard saying moments before the spray is deployed. Lake, who recorded the video, told Channel 9 he began filming because he was concerned about how the officers were handling the crowd. “I just see the police arresting young people,” he said. “Just wanted to make sure they’re doing their job right.”

Lake said he ended up in the ER after being sprayed on. “It felt like my flesh was falling off,” he recalled. “Yesterday I couldn’t breathe through either nostril. What if it was his son?”

Legal Action Underway

Another bystander, who was also recording the incident, was arrested and charged with obstruction and resisting arrest without violence. He has since been released from jail.

Both he and James Lake say they are now planning to take legal action against the Orlando Police Department.

In a statement, Orlando Police told Channel 9 they are aware of the incident and are currently reviewing the matter to determine whether any department policies were violated. We’ve reached out to OPD again for additional comment following our interview with Treasure Gray and her family. We will update this story as soon as we hear back.

