One-third of Americans skip meals or other needs to afford health care

A recent survey conducted by West Health/Gallup found that approximately one-third of Americans had to cut back on daily expenses to afford health care last year.

The survey, which included over 19,000 respondents, revealed that 33 percent of Americans made sacrifices to pay for health care, with uninsured individuals more likely to do so.

Another survey of 5,660 adults showed that some respondents postponed major life events, such as having a child, retiring, or buying a home, due to health care costs.

The findings coincide with a drop in ACA Marketplace enrollment and the expiration of enhanced premium credits, leading to increased premiums for many Americans.

