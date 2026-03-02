Olympian Des Linden wins Disney Princess Half Marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Two-time Olympian Des Linden won the Disney Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World Resort on Sunday, March 1. Linden, a former Boston Marathon champion, completed the 13.1-mile course in 1:16:27 to finish as the first woman.

Linden traveled from suburban Detroit to Florida to prepare for an ultramarathon in the Saharan Desert. Her win occurred during a busy race weekend with multiple events attracting runners nationwide to Lake Buena Vista.

The half-marathon wrapped up a race weekend featuring Disney Princesses Rapunzel, Merida, Belle, and Moana, chosen for their fearless spirit. Runners were encouraged to channel their inner princess during various events.

The weekend included not only the half-marathon but also a 5K on Friday and a 10K on Saturday.

Runner Statistics

Brittany Truitt of Austin, Texas, secured second place in the women’s division with a time of 1:23:14.

Stephanie Muscat of Grand Rapids, Mich., finished third, crossing the line at 1:24:40. Linden’s winning time placed her nearly 7 minutes ahead of the rest of the women’s field.

Caleb Belmont of Tampa, Fla., was the overall winner of the half-marathon, hitting the finish line in 1:15:27.

Jorge Cruz of Austin, Texas, followed in second place with a time of 1:16:12, while Christopher Leonard of suburban Philadelphia finished in third place.

