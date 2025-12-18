Old Dominion tops USF in Cure Bowl to capture 10th win

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bowl season kicked off in downtown Orlando Wednesday night and Old Dominion beat USF 24-10 to capture the StaffDNA Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

ODU (10-3) head coach Ricky Rahne delivered just their second bowl win in program history and their second 10-win season since joining the FBS level.

Monarchs backup QB Quinn Henicle was named the Cure Bowl MVP. He rushed for 100 yards and passed for over 100 yards and his fourth quarter 51-yard rushing touchdown put the game away.

USF finished the season 9-4 after starting with a 6-1 record.

Bowl season in Orlando continues on December 27 with the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff on WFTV is set for 3:30 at Camping World Stadium.

