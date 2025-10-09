Oktoberfest Continues Across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. —

The 190th Oktoberfest came to a close this past Sunday. Wrapping up the world’s largest folk festival in Munich, however, the fun continues here in Central Florida.

You can celebrate Octoberfest this weekend in Downtown Avalon Park. The free family event features a bounce park, performances, and of course a Beer Garden among other attractions. The event runs from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Coming up next weekend there are a few options.

You can celebrate Oktoberfest in Winter Garden at Crooked Can Brewery at 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden. This celebration features three days of award-winning craft beer, food specials, live entertainment on the main stage, and of course, a fan-favorite event of the weekend Wiener Dog Races!

You can also put on your Lederhosen or Dirndls, and head over to Hollerbach’s German Restaurant for their Oktoberfest in Magnolia Square in Downtown Sanford on the 17th and 18th.

Friday’s festivities kick off at 5pm and Saturday the fun starts at 12 Noon. Prost!

