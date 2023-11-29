News

Officials say police activity at Mount Dora home related to search for missing woman

Officials say police activity at Mount Dora home related to search for missing woman

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora police have confirmed police activity near a neighborhood is related to the search for a missing mother.

Skywitness 9 flew over her home on Strathmore Circle on Tuesday, where CSI vans were parked outside.

Police said Nicole Baldwin, a mother of three children, was last seen on Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter.

According to a news release, on Nov. 5, police responded to the Lancaster neighborhood near County Road 44 for the missing woman.

Investigators said Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown but without shoes.

She also has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

The police department asks anyone with information to contact them at 352-735-7130 or email this address.

There will be a search for Baldwin on Sunday.

