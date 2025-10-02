Officials approve site in Florida for Donald Trump’s presidential library

Florida — The Freedom Tower originally served as a resource center for thousands of Cubans who fled from communism, during the 1960s & 1970s, in hopes of asylum in the United States.

The 100-year-old tower is still considered a buoyant symbol of the city’s immigrant heritage.

On September 30th 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet voted to gift a 2.63-acre parcel on Biscayne Boulevard for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

Bearing the conditions that construction ‘must begin within five years.’

Eric Trump, the president of the foundation and one of its three trustees, said in a statement. “No monument can fully capture the scale of my father’s legacy, but this library will stand as a tribute to the leader who reshaped history and restored America’s strength.”

Governor DeSantis reiterated the library’s potential to boost public benefit and economic development.

DeSantis also signed a bill to prevent local governments from attempting to block the development of any presidential libraries, helping solidify the project’s progress.

The Miami site currently has waterfront views, surrounded by luxurious high-rises, that’re facing the Kaseya Center, home to the Miami Heat.

The site selection, currently appraised at over $66 million, comes less than a year after Trump carried Miami-Dade County by only 13 points, the first Republican to carry it since 1988.

