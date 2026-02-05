Officers accidentally discharge their weapon during a school lockdown search in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating an incident at Lake Nona Middle School after an officer accidentally discharged a rifle during a search of the campus on Wednesday.

No armed individuals were found on the property, and no injuries were reported, according to OPD.

Officers were called to the campus after receiving a 911 call about a possible armed individual on campus.

All students and staff who remained on campus during the lockdown were reported safe.

