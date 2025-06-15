Officer-involved shooting in Osceola County, deputies say

UPDATE:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed an 18-year-old man who charged at them with a gun Saturday afternoon.

OCSO briefed the media at a news conference saying the shooting took place near Chirpine lane in St. Cloud.

According to Osceola County Chief Deputy Dan Weis, two deputies responded to a mental health crisis.

When they arrived, the man emerged from a patch of woods naked and armed with a gun.

“The subject charged our deputies and both of our deputes had to fire their firearms and then stop the subject," Weis said.

The man died from his gunshot wounds, but officials did not say if he died at the scene or was taken to the hospital.

The deputies were unharmed and the shooting is under investigation.

