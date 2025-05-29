OFD launches Community Alarm Care Program to further protect residents from home fires

ORLANDO, Fla. — ▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The Orlando Fire Department launched their Community Alarm Care Program where upon request, firefighters will install two door alarms per household, “to help our residents better protect their vulnerable loved ones.”

Door alarms are adaptable shock sensor alarms that, once installed, can “instantly pick up any vibration to activate the alarm.” When activated, they emit a sound loud enough to be heard throughout the entire house, notifying families of any mishap, intrusion, or emergency. Installations are available to all City residents who live in a residential house or townhome.

The devices are a useful tool that can assist in preventing drownings or “wanderings,” according to the OFD press release. “They are one of the critical blocks of the ABCs of Water Safety, Attentive Adult Supervision, Barriers and Classes (CPR and Swimming Classes).”

From 2019 to 2021, Florida was ranked the highest in the United States for unintentional drowning deaths among children ages one through four years old, per the Centers for Disease Control. And according to the Autism Society of Florida, drowning is the leading cause of death for children on the spectrum, as they “are drawn to water, have a very high tendency to wander.” The Society’s website specifically lists door alarms as a tool through which to prevent these tragedies.

The Lake Nona homeowner, whose property was the site of the program’s first door alarm installation, said she will “use the door alarms as an extra safety measure to suppress her young children from gaining access to her pool and the lake near her home.”

The program is the newest of many Orlando Fire Department community programs, all of which are aimed at protecting and educating residents on fire and personal safety. In 2020, OFD launched their free carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation program. Other programs including CPR and fire extinguisher training.

Those interested in a door alarm installation can visit the Orlando Fire Department website, to see whether they are eligible.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group