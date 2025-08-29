OCPS enrollment falls by nearly double projections, may lose $25M in state funding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools have experienced a significant decline in enrollment, with nearly 7,000 fewer students attending this year compared to last year.

The district had anticipated a decrease of about 3,000 students, but the actual number of students not showing up has more than doubled that estimate.

Some school officials believe that immigrant families are hesitant to send their children to school, contributing to the unexpected drop in enrollment.

This decline in student numbers could lead to a reduction in state funding by as much as $25 million for the district.

