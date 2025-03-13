Ocoee Police search for missing teen

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the community’s help in the search for a missing endangered teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Eric Ron Lamonte King Jr. was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area of Ocoee Middle School.

They say he was wearing a red hoodie with a picture of a ticking bomb, black sweat pants and white Jordan sneakers.

MISSING CHILD



Age: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 504

Weight: 112



🚨🚨 Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts is urged to call Ocoee PD detectives at (407) 905-3160 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/yEg2DwkZ2X — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) March 13, 2025

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department immediately.

