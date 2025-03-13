Local

Ocoee Police search for missing teen

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
Ocoee Police - Eric Ron Lamonte King Jr. missing Image Courtesy: Ocoee Police Department (Ocoee Police Department/Ocoee Police Department)
OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the community’s help in the search for a missing endangered teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Eric Ron Lamonte King Jr. was last seen early Wednesday morning in the area of Ocoee Middle School.

They say he was wearing a red hoodie with a picture of a ticking bomb, black sweat pants and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department immediately.

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

