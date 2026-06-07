Occupants hospitalized after plane crashes near Kissimmee, officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Emergency officials reported that two people were hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after a small plane crash near West Clay Street and South John Young Parkway.

Authorities said crews responded to the reported aircraft crash at approximately 2:59 p.m.

The aircraft was identified as a Cessna C150 and was carrying two occupants at the time of the crash.

The Kissimmee Fire Department arrived at the scene and is assisting with the transport of both occupants to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the severity of their injuries.

Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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