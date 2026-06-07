12 wounded, 2 critically, in shooting near Ohio festival: Police

(TOLEDO, Ohio) -- Twelve people were wounded, two critically, after gunfire broke out near an outdoor festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday evening, police said.

Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said it appears there were at least two shooters who "probably" began shooting toward each other, with the victims caught in the crossfire.

Lt. Dan Gerkin said the ages of those shot ranged from 14 to 61.

No suspects are in custody.

The incident began unfolding around 5:37 p.m. local time when police received a call for a shooting near the Old West End Festival, a community event celebrating the historic neighborhood.

Police said the investigation continues.

"We'll dissect what happened and who was responsible and certainly the motives are going to be one of them," the deputy chief said. "You know, why would somebody do something like this? It's horrible."

He added later, "This is a perfect example of when bullets start flying, they can go anywhere. They can strike anybody."

George Kral, the city's director of public safety, urged anyone with information or evidence to come forward.

"There were several hundred people there tonight and everyone has one of these," said," he said, holding up a cellphone. "I know in my heart that footage is out there. So I am imploring my fellow Toledoans to look through your cellphone video and reach out to [the Toledo Police Department] and help them catch the people who did this."

He added, "This is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo, and it's a shame that something like this had to ruin it."

Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Toledo, a city of about 270,000 people, is located in Northwest Ohio.

In a message posted to its website, the festival announced that further events planned for Sunday were cancelled.

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