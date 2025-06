OCALA, Fla. — On Tuesday, Ocala will begin the process of taking fluoride out of its water supply.

The city has been adding the mineral to prevent cavities since 1961.

The removal follows a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month that bans cities and counties from adding it into water.

That law goes into effect July 1.

