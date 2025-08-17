Local

Ocala Fire Rescue responds to house blaze, three pets tragically killed

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
More than 60 Marion County, Ocala firefighters respond to fire inside Dollar General store A total of 20 units and 63 personnel from Marion County Fire Rescue and the Ocala Fire Department responded Friday after a fire broke out inside of a Dollar General store.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — On Friday around 3:28, Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of NE 8th Street p.m.

A grease-related incident ignited the fire, generating heavy smoke and prompting residents to evacuate. Firefighters promptly contained the blaze within two minutes using Engine 5’s preconnected hose line.

When they arrived, firefighters were told by a police officer that several cats might be inside the home. Sadly, three cats did not survive.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported during the response.

Along with Ocala Fire Rescue, the scene was attended by the Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility, the Building Inspector, and Marion County Fire Rescue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!