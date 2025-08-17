Ocala Fire Rescue responds to house blaze, three pets tragically killed

OCALA, Fla. — On Friday around 3:28, Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 2200 block of NE 8th Street p.m.

A grease-related incident ignited the fire, generating heavy smoke and prompting residents to evacuate. Firefighters promptly contained the blaze within two minutes using Engine 5’s preconnected hose line.

When they arrived, firefighters were told by a police officer that several cats might be inside the home. Sadly, three cats did not survive.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported during the response.

Along with Ocala Fire Rescue, the scene was attended by the Ocala Police Department, Ocala Electric Utility, the Building Inspector, and Marion County Fire Rescue.

