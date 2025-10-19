Local

North Carolina fugitive caught hiding in Volusia backyard

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Volusia Fugitive Caught
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fugitive alleged sex criminal from North Carolina was caught last night in a backyard in Volusia County.

Zachary Edmister, a 25-year-old fugitive, was arrested in Orange City after being wanted for a first-degree felony, forcible sex offense in North Carolina.

Edmister was apprehended in the backyard of a home on Redwood Avenue. He initially attempted to evade arrest by providing law enforcement with a false name, claiming to be his brother.

In addition to the charges in North Carolina, Edmister faces local charges for providing a false name to law enforcement.

He also has a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation.,

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!