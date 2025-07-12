Nonprofit founder remembered for her work with troubled teens

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman who saved lives and families through her teenager outreach has died at the age of 92. Her name was Sarah Trollinger, and it is a name synonymous with troubled teens who’ve had their lives turned around by her nonprofit House of Hope in Orlando.

The pictures on House of Hope‘s Instagram show Trollinger‘s early days, but they’re only a snapshot into some of the lives of kids and families the nonprofit has changed.

In an interview last October, Trollinger described how it started when she taught school in Orange County and then at a juvenile detention center. She said the same teenagers would come and go without any lasting help.

House of Hope started with $200 and prayer. Now it’s grown into what is a national model.

Arrangements for Trollinger’s celebration of life are still in the works.

