No roof? No worries, Camping World Stadium rep says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, which manages events for Camping World Stadium, lauded the stadium’s future a week after renderings of the $400 million renovation proposal were published.

The newly upgraded stadium would feature a bigger upper bowl with seats instead of metal benches, a better configuration for concerts, event space, and a new name.

There will also be hurricane bracing incorporated into a new exterior, giving the stadium a more polished and finished look while protecting taxpayers’ investment.

“We compete with multi-billion-dollar stadiums,” Steve Hogan said, smiling. “The stadium has to be competitive enough in terms of revenue generation and fan experience, and we believe it will be.”

Leaders like Hogan hope an extra competitive edge will drive new business toward Orlando, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be looking for a temporary home while their stadium is being rebuilt.

There’s also the ever-enticing chance of attracting mega-acts like Taylor Swift, who has repeatedly returned to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa instead of venturing inland. Hogan mentioned the stadium’s new concert configuration would add 7,000 seats, boosting potential profits his team can use to lure high-profile performers.

Fans who were hoping for some relief from the Florida weather were disappointed by the lack of a canopy or roof over the stadium, which had once been part of the completed vision.

Hogan addressed those concerns, saying his team asked for $800 million. When the county decided other projects funded by tourism development taxes, including the Convention Center, needed a boost, the roof had to go.

“They had to punt on a roof,” he said. “So we’re still going to build, though, the most competitive 65,000-seat building that you can build, and that’s what you’re seeing.”

Major construction is expected to begin next year and wrap up in 2027.

