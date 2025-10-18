“No Kings” Protest Draws Crowds and Costumes in DeLand

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO
Millions of Americans took to the streets in protest of President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies today.
Hundreds lined Woodland Blvd is Downtown Deland wearing colorful costumes and sporting “No Kings” signs.
This is the second No Kings protest, following the first National Day of Protest in June.
At the core of the protests, concerns about the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, attempts to expand executive authority, and the increasing cost of living.
About 2,500 “No Kings" protests are taking place nationwide, including 18 here in Cental Florida. You can watch demonstrations and speakers through a livestream from Washington DC on NoKings.org.
