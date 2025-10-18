“No Kings” Protest Draws Crowds and Costumes in DeLand

Deland No Kings Protesters line the street of downtown DeLand, Florida for the No Kings demonstration Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Millions of Americans took to the streets in protest of President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies today.

Hundreds lined Woodland Blvd is Downtown Deland wearing colorful costumes and sporting “No Kings” signs.

Unicorns Against Trump Colorful Costumes spotted along the streets of downtown DeLand, Florida for the No Kings demonstration Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

DeLand No Kings Protest Animals join in the demonstration

No Kings Donkey Colorful Costumes spotted along the streets of downtown DeLand, Florida for the No Kings demonstration Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

No Kings Chicken Colorful Costumes spotted along the streets of downtown DeLand, Florida for the No Kings demonstration Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

No Kings Deland Protestor Jodi and friends in downtown DeLand, FL at the No Kings Protest

This is the second No Kings protest, following the first National Day of Protest in June.

At the core of the protests, concerns about the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, attempts to expand executive authority, and the increasing cost of living.

About 2,500 “No Kings" protests are taking place nationwide, including 18 here in Cental Florida. You can watch demonstrations and speakers through a livestream from Washington DC on NoKings.org.

READ: Record Breaking “No Kings” Protests Expected

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group