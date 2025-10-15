Record Breaking “No Kings” Protests Expected

The protests previously drew thousands of protestors to rallies across Florida in June. More than 80 protests are planned across the state.
According to NoKingsMovement.com, “The No Kings movement stands against the glorification of authoritarian displays and the erosion of democratic values. We believe that power resides with the people, not with a singular authority.
This day of action is about promoting unity and encouraging citizens from all backgrounds to stand together against threats to democracy."
Organizers at Indivisible.org say roughly 2,500 protests are planned in every U.S. state, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, and that nationwide turnout could well surpass the June demonstrations. Some estimates place the number of protestors into the millions.
Casselberry
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 4453 S US Hwy 17 92, Casselberry
Clermont
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 685 W Montrose St., Clermont
Lake Mary
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: near U.S. Rep. Cory Mills’ office on 46A & International Parkway, 1525 International Pkwy, Lake Mary
Leesburg
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: 9501 US-441, Leesburg
Mount Dora
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: N Donnelly St Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
Orlando
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
Poinciana
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Solivita Blvd, Poinciana
