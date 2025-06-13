“No Kings” Mass Protest to Take Place in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — South Orange Avenue is set to be the site of a massive protest this Saturday as anti-Trump protesters, marching under the banner “No Kings,” respond to what the organizers are calling “increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.”

June 14 also marks the day that the President will stage a parade in Washington D.C. to honor the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, an anniversary that coincidentally coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.

The protests, born from a partnership between grassroots political activism groups Indivisible and 50501, aim to juxtapose this display. “We are not gathering to feed his ego,” the organizer’s website reads. “We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.”

No Kings Mass Protest - June 14, 2025 https://t.co/aiTr3xBvBt — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) May 6, 2025

This comes after a turbulent week that saw protesters in cities across the country including Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and San Antonio take to the streets against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Several protesters were arrested, and both the California National Guard and US Marines were mobilized by the federal government to suppress the protests in Los Angeles.

The No Kings demonstrations seek to avoid violence, proclaiming one of its core principles to be “nonviolent” action.

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events,” their website reads. “Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.”

The Orlando No Kings protest is set to take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 400 S Orange Avenue.

For those interested in learning more, visit the No Kings website by clicking here.

