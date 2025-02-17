No Kings Day Protests in Florida





ORLANDO, Fla. - 11 protests in Florida are underway during Presidents Day against the Trump Administration.

The protests are organized by 50501, a movement to have 50 protests in 50 states on Presidents Day.

These protests are in response to “the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies,” according to a statement on the 50501 website.

This is not limited to Elon Musk’s actions as head of Department of Government Efficiency, which have been condemned by activist groups for attempts to decentralize the government through cutting federal agencies.

The idea started on Reddit by a user named u/Evolved_Fungi. His posts started to gain attention in January. He says that he saw a public need from other TikTok users to protest and he reused the idea of 50501, which originally was to, “bring unity to Bodily Autonomy activists.”

There will be four protests happening throughout Central Florida, including one at Orlando City Hall scheduled for 12p-1p.

Representatives, including Florida Democrat Anna Eskamani, have reposted the movement on social media. Eskamani says she intends on participating at the Tallahassee protest today.

To view the list of Florida protest locations visit the 50501 website.

