No big winner means Powerball jackpot is nearing $1 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. — It keeps on growing. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $1 billion.

The Florida Lottery announced that no one in the U.S. matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 27 drawing that was worth about $850 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 9-12-22-41-61.

The Powerball was 25.

The Power Play was 4X.

Your next chance to win the massive prize will be on Saturday.

The Aug. 30 jackpot is expected to swell to $950 million.

