Nicotine poisoning in kids skyrocketing

A study published in Pediatrics has revealed a significant increase in accidental nicotine poisonings among young children, with a total of 134,663 cases reported from 2010 to 2023.

A focus is on nicotine pouches like Zyns that pose a deadly threat to young children, with a 763% surge in poisonings between 2020 and 2023.

The study found that 76% of nicotine poisoning cases were in babies and toddlers under the age of 2, with two deaths reported.

Nicotine pouches, containing up to 6 milligrams of nicotine, are not FDA-approved as smoking cessation aids and pose a serious risk to children who may ingest them.

While most cases had minor or no symptoms, some children experienced serious side effects.

The lack of child-resistant packaging on nicotine pouches, combined with appealing flavors, makes them easily accessible to young children who are naturally curious and explore their environment by putting things in their mouths.

Experts recommend keeping nicotine products out of reach of children, choosing childproof packaging, and being cautious about using these products around kids.

