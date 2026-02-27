Next week’s blood moon eclipse will be your last chance to see this phenomenon until 2029

ORLANDO, Fla. — On March 2-3, 2026, you’ll be able to look up at the sky and experience a rare and exciting celestial phenomenon: a blood moon eclipse.

NASA scientists describe a lunar eclipse as occurring “when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a gigantic shadow across the lunar surface and turning the Moon a deep reddish-orange.” This phenomenon can only happen during a full Moon phase.

Here in Central Florida, the penumbral eclipse will begin around 3:44 AM as the Moon enters Earth’s penumbral shadow and starts to darken. The full eclipse will begin around 6:04 AM; this is the time at which the Moon will start to turn that beautiful reddish color.

NASA encourages you to get up early and witness this exciting eclipse, as the next total lunar eclipse isn’t set to happen until New Year’s Day in 2029.

So, get out there and see it! You don’t even need special eye gear, according to NASA; “all you need is a line of sight to the Moon! For a more dramatic observing experience,” though, NASA suggests “seek[ing] a dark environment away from bright lights. Binoculars or a telescope can also enhance your view.”

