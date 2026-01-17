New rule reverses ban on whole milk in schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students will soon be able to drink whole milk again at school.

President Donald Trump signed new legislation that will reverse the ban on full-fat and 2% milk in the National School Lunch Program.

This change ensures that millions of school-age children will soon have access to high-quality milk at school.

The legislation was signed to address concerns regarding the availability of nutritious milk options for children in schools.

Parents will also have the option to request a milk substitute for their children under the new law.

This legislative change reflects ongoing discussions about the nutritional needs of students and the availability of different milk options in school settings.

