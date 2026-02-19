New poll finds 9% of US adults identify as LGBTQ+ — nearly triple the amount recorded in 2012

A recent Gallup poll based on data from 2025 telephone interviews with over 13,000 U.S. adults found that 9% of Americans self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or another non-heterosexual identity.

This figure is slightly lower than in 2024 but nearly triple the percentage from 2012.

LGBTQ+ identities are more common among young adults, women, and Democrats, with 23% of adults aged 18-29 identifying as LGBTQ+.

Additionally, 10.5% of women and 14.2% of Democrats identify as LGBTQ+, compared to 5.6% of men and 1.9% of Republicans, respectively.

Bisexual is the most popular alternative identity, chosen by 58.6% of those identifying as LGBTQ+, amounting to 5.3% of U.S. adults.

