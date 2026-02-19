Local

New poll finds 9% of US adults identify as LGBTQ+ — nearly triple the amount recorded in 2012

By Laurel Lee
Pride flags are seen outside Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center during the 2024 NYC Pride March on June 30, 2024 in New York City.
A recent Gallup poll based on data from 2025 telephone interviews with over 13,000 U.S. adults found that 9% of Americans self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or another non-heterosexual identity.

This figure is slightly lower than in 2024 but nearly triple the percentage from 2012.

LGBTQ+ identities are more common among young adults, women, and Democrats, with 23% of adults aged 18-29 identifying as LGBTQ+.

Additionally, 10.5% of women and 14.2% of Democrats identify as LGBTQ+, compared to 5.6% of men and 1.9% of Republicans, respectively.

Bisexual is the most popular alternative identity, chosen by 58.6% of those identifying as LGBTQ+, amounting to 5.3% of U.S. adults.

