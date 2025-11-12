New Epstein emails released by House Democrats, mention Trump

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the continued investigation into his illicit dealings continue to bring scrutiny to President Trump and his personal relationships.

In the latest series of emails released House Oversight Committee democrats, in an email exchange between Epstein, his associate Gislene Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff President Trump is mentioned by name as well as his home Mar-a-Lago.

In the exchange, Trump is referenced as having Epstein over to his home multiple times and at one point implying he had spent extensive time alone with a victim of Epstein’s, whose name was blacked out of the documents released.

Trump’s run for the White House is also referenced during Epstein’s exchange with Wolff as they speculated if during a debate, if asked about his association with the disgraced financier, “...it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

