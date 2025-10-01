New agreement brings stability to Brevard schools staff contracts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades have reached tentative agreements on employee leave policies and a future wage and salary framework, paving the way for a three-year contract.

The agreement aims to provide long-term stability for both employees and the district. During the next three years, only salary adjustments, health insurance, and up to two articles are open for negotiation.

“These updates bring our leave policies into alignment with modern standards, supporting our employees and ensuring consistency across the district,” said Ryan Dufrain, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

Key Updates to Leave Policies:

• Sick Leave: Employees will not be charged leave for attending Well-Care Center appointments, up to three hours per year.

• Injury in the Line of Duty: Leave extending beyond five days will be considered as time under FMLA guidelines for eligible employees.

• Parental Leave: Expanded to cover delivery, birth, or adoption, with timelines updated to align with FMLA guidelines.

• Employment Restriction: Employees may not work for another employer while on approved leave, ensuring consistency with board policy.

• Maternity, Military, and Extended Illness Leave: Revised to align with federal law; extended illness leave now includes adoption and child-rearing provisions.

Progress on Salary and Wage Schedules

• Step Increases: Employees meeting the one year of credible service with BPS each year will advance one step annually through 2027–2028.

• Longevity Pay: Employees at the top step will receive an annual one-time Florida Retirement System (FRS) eligible longevity payment in lieu of a step increase to be determined based on benefit and non-benefit eligibility.

• Reopener Clauses: Salary negotiations will reopen if state-funded allocations fall below 1% or exceed 2% per employee in 2026–2027 or 2027–2028.

• Bus Drivers: Returning to Grade 28 from Grade 50 on the CORE salary schedule with aligned placement.

