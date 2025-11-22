Local

Neo City project in Osceola County set to create thousands of jobs

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Neo City, a multi-million dollar infrastructure project in Osceola County, is expected to create a significant economic impact by generating between 4,000 to 16,000 jobs.

Developers have ambitious plans to transform over 500 acres into a hub for tech businesses, positioning Neo City as a major player in the region’s economic landscape.

Neo City is set to break ground on a 30,000 square foot lab designed for semiconductor research in early 2026.

This facility aims to attract cutting-edge research and development in the semiconductor industry, further boosting the area’s economic prospects.

