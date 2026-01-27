Nearly a quarter of US workers feeling burnt out or struggling

A recent survey of over 3,000 U.S. adults revealed that nearly 30 percent of Millennials are struggling or burnt out at work, with financial concerns and job growth issues being major factors.

Millennials, aged between 30 and 45, are facing burnout due to physical and mental exhaustion, leading to lower job satisfaction, morale, engagement, and productivity.

The struggling economy is a significant factor contributing to burnout, with workers feeling financially squeezed and concerned about layoffs and economic instability.

More than one in three workers feel their companies are understaffed, leading to increased responsibilities without compensation and heightened anxiety.

Despite the challenges, one in four workers are actively seeking new job opportunities to improve their financial situation and work-life balance.

