Near-record temperatures to fuel approaching storm system in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see near-record highs and another storm system on Thursday.

Our area will be warm and cloudy with some sunshine before rain and storm chances increase this afternoon.

Before the rain arrives, it will be very warm, with near-record highs in the upper 80s.

The showers will exit Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Our area will see lows in the mid-60s Friday morning.

Watch: ‘What are you doing tonight, baby?’: Romance scams are big business

Cooler weather returns to close out the work week on Friday.

Clouds will remain across the region with a stray shower possible.

Highs for Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Warmer temps quickly return Saturday as the frontal boundary lifts northward.

Read: ‘Hearts for Veterans’ job fairs happening at 5 locations

Some scattered showers will be possible, with temps Saturday in the low 80s.

An even stronger cold front moves in for Sunday.

This will bring more showers and storms to the area, some of which could impact the Daytona 500.

Highs for Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

Read: 3 manatees released back into the waters of Blue Spring State Park

Behind the front, much cooler weather arrives for Presidents Day.

Expect just a few clouds around, with temps only in the upper 60s.

Warmer temps look to return for next week, with another round of rain possible by next Wednesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group