Nation’s top high school jazz band title goes to Central Florida school

NEW YORK — A Central Florida high school jazz program has earned top honors on one of the most prestigious stages in the country.

The Osceola County School for the Arts was named First Place winner at the 31st Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The win was announced during the final concert and awards ceremony at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, where the nation’s top high school jazz ensembles competed after months of evaluation and selection.

Directed by Jason Anderson, the Osceola County School for the Arts jazz band placed first among more than 100 participating schools from across the country and internationally.

Organizers said the competition featured masterclasses, rehearsals with professional jazz musicians, and a final performance judged by a panel of acclaimed artists.

The school also received additional individual honors across multiple categories, including outstanding solo and section awards, highlighting the strength of its student musicians.

Officials with Jazz at Lincoln Center said this year’s competition was among the most competitive in the program’s history.

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