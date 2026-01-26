National Holocaust Remembrance Day is being honored, at the Orlando Jewish Community Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — While attending The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Central Florida, there was an ‘under construction’ exhibit.

The latest of exhibits, that’s now open, was their Hope & Humanity: The Core Exhibit.

The exhibition will serve as the first public demonstration of the storytelling methodology. Currently, being developed for the future Holocaust Museum for Hope & Humanity in downtown, Orlando.

Through their extensive outreach of educational, cultural programs, & exhibits; ‘we teach the principles of good citizenship to thousands of people of all ages, religions, races, sexual orientations, abilities, and backgrounds each year.’

Each survivor story begins in a different place or moment in prewar Europe. Most stories unfold along an individual path shaped by their family, culture, displacement, loss, resilience, and overall rebuilding.

