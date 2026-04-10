NASA’s Artemis II capsule to splashdown in Pacific after 10-day lunar journey

After an awe-inspiring 10-day journey that carried humanity further into the cosmos than ever before, the Artemis II crew is set to make their triumphant return to Earth today, April 10.

This fiery reentry will subject the capsule’s heat shield to temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit before a series of parachutes slows the vessel for its scheduled splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Targeted for approximately 8:07 p.m. ET (5:07 p.m. PT) off San Diego. NASA and U.S. Navy teams will recover the vessel home

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen spent a week orbiting the Moon, capturing ‘Earthset” photos and testing systems for future lunar habitation.

Their mission, a remarkable milestone in over 50 years, has not only broken records—traveling an incredible 252,756 miles away from home—but has also brought the crew closer together, forming what mission specialist Christina Koch lovingly called a family of “brothers and sisters”.

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