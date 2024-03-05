NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 Dragon Endeavor docks at the International Space Station

International Space Station — Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut have arrived at the International Space Station, where they will spend the next six weeks conducting 200 experiments and technology demonstrations.

#Crew8 docking confirmed! Hatch opening is expected at 4:13am ET (0913 UTC). Watch as three first time fliers and one veteran astronaut arrive at the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/oVa9719ri8 — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2024

The Crew-8 Dragon Endeavor capsule docked early Tuesday morning and opened it’s hatch at the ISS shortly after it’s arrival.

Crew-8 Team:

Matthew Dominick, NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander

Dr. Michael R. Barratt, Pilot

Jeanette Epps, Aerospace Engineer and NASA astronaut,

Alexander Grebenkin, Russian Cosmonaut

NASA, SpaceX set Crew-8 launch date from Florida to space station (Left to Right) Alexander Grebenkin, Russian Cosmonaut Dr. Michael R. Barratt, Pilot Matthew Dominick, NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander Jeanette Epps, Aerospace Engineer and NASA astronaut,

They will also be testing the ability of astronauts to handle long space flights in preparation to head back to the Moon and Mars.

NASA Space-X successfully launched the Falcon 9 Rocket carrying the three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut into space from Cape Canaveral Sunday night.

The launch was delayed for three days due to high wind.





















© 2024 Cox Media Group