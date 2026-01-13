NASA is commemorating America’s 250th birthday during the upcoming Artemis II launch

Florida — America and NASA are commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with NASA celebrating the “Spirit of Innovation” theme to inspire future generations.

Technicians with NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems unveiled the America 250 logo on the twin S.L.S. (Space Launch System) solid rocket boosters for the Artemis II mission, inside the Vehicle Assembly Building, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The last human moon landing was by NASA’s Apollo 17 mission in December of 1972, on December 11th.

When Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt walked on the lunar surface, marking the end of the Apollo program’s manned lunar exploration for the 20th century.

Artemis II will mark NASA’s first crewed mission to venture beyond Earth’s orbit, in over half a century, testing the Space Launch System (SLS) “Spirit of Innovation” Rocket.

