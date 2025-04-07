Multiple high schoolers hospitalized after drinking at SeaWorld prom, school officials confirm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple high school students were taken to the hospital after getting drunk at the Winter Springs High School Prom being held at SeaWorld, according to school officials.

According to an email sent out by Principal Peter Gaffney, some students snuck small containers of alcohol into the prom, and others showed up already inebriated.

It has not been confirmed how many students were involved, but that it was enough to send out a public statement.

You can see the email sent out to parents after the incident from Principal Gaffney:

Dear Winter Springs Families, I am writing to share a disappointing update with you. As you may be aware, tonight, Winter Springs High is having our prom at SeaWorld. Unfortunately, we had several students who were involved in sneaking in small containers of alcohol and others who showed up to this event inebriated. This is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous. A few students have been transported to the hospital due to alcohol consumption. Those responsible for this behavior have been identified, parents were contacted, and proper disciplinary action will be taken. The prom will continue as scheduled; however, we will have increased police presence to discourage any further behaviors that are illegal or against our student code of conduct. This is not how we envisioned this evening, but the safety of all students is our highest priority, and this kind of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated. I would like to ask for your assistance in speaking with your student about the dangers of this kind of behavior and the possible outcomes beyond disciplinary actions taken at the school level. Thank you for your support and understanding. Principal Gaffney — - Principal Peter Gaffney

Channel 9 has reached out to the first responder agencies on the scene for more information.

