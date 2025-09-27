Local

Multiple crashes causing blockage on I-75 sends 7 to the hospital in Marion County

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Update:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Seven patients were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The lanes on I-75 southbound have reopened.

Previous Story:

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are closed south of exit 358 in the Ocala area due to multiple crashes.

The Florida Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

Motorists on southbound I-75 wishing to continue southbound will be directed to take exit 358 onto State Road 326, turn left onto eastbound State Road 326, turn right onto southbound U.S. 441/301, and turn right onto westbound State Road 40 to return to I-75.

There is no word on any injuries as of Friday night.

