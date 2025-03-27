Local

Much-needed rain returns this weekend as sunny and warm weather continues

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Much-needed rain returns this weekend as sunny and warm weather continues
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see other sunny and warm conditions on Thursday.

The warm and dry forecast is raising the fire danger in our area.

We will be sunny and warm, with inland highs in the mid-80s on Thursday afternoon.

Our coastal communities will have highs in the upper 70s.

People planning to go to the beaches should exercise extra caution when entering the water due to the elevated risk of rip currents

Over the weekend, we’ll see rain return to the forecast.

Much-needed rain will become likely late Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s during this entire stretch.

