Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on I-95

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Florida Highway Patrol
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol a crash that killed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-95 south of Deering Parkway.

The accident occurred when a 2014 Yamaha FJR1300 was traveling southbound in the inside lane. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a guardrail.

The impact of the crash caused the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle, and the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

