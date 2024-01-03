News

Mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a chilly start Wednesday morning, Central Florida will be a bit warmer than yesterday.

Our area will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Another cold front will move in overnight and increase our chance of seeing rain and scattered showers.

Our temperatures will be cooler Thursday with highs in the low-60s.

Another front will arrive Saturday and bring rain and storms by the afternoon.

