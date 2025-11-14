Morning fog will give way to a gorgeous day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another very nice day in Central Florida.

As you head out the door Friday, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said you could see areas of patchy morning fog.

Skies will be sunny and the air slightly warmer than yesterday. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s, with Orlando peaking at 77° today.

Friday forecast (WFTV) Some patchy fog will roll in Friday morning in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Friday night will be clear and pleasant, with lows dipping down into the mid to upper 50s.

Areas of patchy fog are once again possible overnight.

The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 80s, under mostly sunny skies.

Crimi said our warmup will stick around next week, with afternoon temperatures expected to remain in the 80s.

