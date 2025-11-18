Local

Morning fog possible before sunny skies settle into Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Morning Forecast: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Plan on plenty of sunshine Tuesday in Central Florida. (Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com/WFTV)
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll feel a slightly cooler start to the day as we continue to monitor areas of patchy morning fog in Central Florida.

Tuesday afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine with daytime highs again reaching the low 80s.

Orlando will climb to 81°.

Tuesday outlook (WFTV) Dry and warm pattern continues in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Over the next few days, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said our dry and warm weather will continue.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

