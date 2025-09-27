Local

More than 350 arrested in Central Florida immigration crackdown

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Local, state and federal law enforcement joined forces this week in a sweeping immigration crackdown dubbed “Operation One Way Ticket.”

Authorities confirmed more than 350 arrests across Central Florida, including roughly 150 in Brevard County during a series of raids from Titusville to Palm Bay.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “If you come into our country illegally, you broke the law.”

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said more operations are on the way.

Ivey said he hopes the current operation will serve as a model for agencies across Florida and the nation.

