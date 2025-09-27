More than 350 arrested in Central Florida immigration crackdown

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Local, state and federal law enforcement joined forces this week in a sweeping immigration crackdown dubbed “Operation One Way Ticket.”

Authorities confirmed more than 350 arrests across Central Florida, including roughly 150 in Brevard County during a series of raids from Titusville to Palm Bay.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “If you come into our country illegally, you broke the law.”

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins said more operations are on the way.

Ivey said he hopes the current operation will serve as a model for agencies across Florida and the nation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group